Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ish Soto

Another major secret is out in Siesta Key!

On Wednesday, August 4, cast member Madisson Hausburg announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting a child with fiancé Ish Soto. "Mom and dad," she captioned the post while debuting her baby bump. "January 1, 2022."

Ish also confirmed the news on social media writing, "We are so excited! I love you so much!!! You're going to be the best mom!!!"

After the news broke, many of Madisson's co-stars expressed their well wishes on Instagram. "AHHH my heart is bursting!!!" best friend Kelsey Owens shared in the comments section. "You both are going to be the best parents. That's one lucky baby."

Juliette Porter wrote, "Ahhh so happy for you both!" before Brandon Gomes added, "More life! Congrats."

This season, cameras have documented Madisson's attempts to plan a wedding during the coronavirus pandemic. But in a recent episode, the reality star told Ish she wanted to press pause on wedding plans as she focuses on her mental health and starting a family.