Prince Harry, Family Photos and More: All the Easter Eggs in Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video

This is 40—and for Meghan Markle, that means giving back.
In a video promoting her new charity initiative in honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex gives the world another rare inside look at her life with Prince Harry in the United States.
In the footage, posted on the website of the couple's nonprofit, Archewell, Meghan speaks to actress Melissa McCarthy via video call about 40x40, a new global effort to get people to commit to giving 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce.
"Over 2 million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID," Meghan tells Melissa. "And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect."
The duchess appeared from inside the lavish $14.7 million home she and Harry share in Montecito, Calif., and the video was similar to other quick glimpses into the lives of the reclusive couple that they've shared over the past year.
Meghan showcased a casual and timeless look in the video: Her hair was tied in her favorite style, a messy bun, and she wore a cream strapless scoop neck dress and matching sweater, paired with tan suede Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels.
Here are some Easter eggs to look for in the new footage:
Hi Archie! (0:01):
Small, framed pictures of Meghan's loved ones sit atop the same table near a stack of books on which she rests her MacBook. While they aren't in focus in the video, one photo appears to show her son Archie Harrison, 2.
Meghan's Superstars (best seen at 0:13):
The duchess wears two Logan Hollowell zodiac necklaces—a Taurus constellation in honor of the May 6 birthday of Archie and and a Gemini constellation for baby daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, who was born June 4.
Her Little Guy (0:35):
Meghan's beagle, Guy, can be seen chilling out on a dog bed on the floor behind the duchess.
Displaying the Merch (0:35):
Several copies of Meghan's children's book The Bench are stacked on the table.
Ooh La La (0:35):
A beige cashmere Hermès throw blanket is draped across a chair.
She Only Went in to Buy a Couple of Things... (0:35):
As noted by What Meghan Wore, the table also contains two $10.89 white wood Threshold paper trays from...Target!
And That's the Tea (1:55):
You can take the girl out of the U.K. and even stage a royal exit...but you can also raise a toast with a $30 Black Regal Peacock teacup from Harrods. Cheers!
Harry Has Entered the Chat (2:12)
Harry makes a cameo at the end of the video, appearing outside through a window and showing off his juggling skills, to Meghan and Melissa's amusement.
In addition to Melissa, other famous figures who have committed in taking part in Meghan's initiative include Adele, Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Gloria Steinem, José Andrés, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Stella McCartney.
Also on her birthday, despite reports of tension between the Sussexes and Harry's family following their royal exit and controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duchess received well-wishes from her in-laws. Prince William and Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles and wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, all shared tributes on social media.