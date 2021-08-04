Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Says She and Her Kids Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared the news during the Aug. 3 episode of her podcast with Vee Rivera Baby Mamas No Drama, noting her co-host has COVID-19, as well.

"For those of you guys listening who don't know," she began, "Vee and I have COVID."

According to People, Rivera is vaccinated against COVID-19; however, it's unclear if Lowry has received the vaccine. Lowry suspected she contracted the virus during her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic. The reality TV personality explained she'd tested negative for COVID-19 twice, once during the trip and once upon her return. But a few days after coming home, she started experiencing symptoms and took a third test, which was positive.

"I knew because I felt like s--t all week," she continued. "Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was."

Lowry then suspected she passed it on to Rivera while they were recording their podcast. "I just felt bad 'cause I'm like, you know, we were on vacation and I obviously would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID," she said, "but I tested negative twice."