Watch The Challenge Season 37's Intense New Trailer and Compete in First-Ever Fantasy League

The Challenge fans are getting a chance to put up or shut up.
With the popular MTV unscripted series dropping its lengthy new trailer on Wednesday, August 4, the show announced its first-ever fantasy league. Also launching on August 4, The Challenge: Fantasy League allows fans to interact with the cast, as sign-up information and more details can be seen here.
The upcoming 37th season, entitled The Challenge: Spies Lies and Allies, launches on Wednesday, August 11 and features 17 international players alongside USA's finest. Among this season's contestants are Chris "C.T." Tamburello, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton and Survivor winner Tommy Sheehan.
"Agents, here on the challenge, missions are harder, eliminations tougher," host T.J. Lavin says in voiceover. "So I brought 34 of the world's most elite agents from around the globe to test every one of your skills."
As expected, the footage teases plenty of fights and hookups. In one fraught moment, Cory calls the show a "dirty game" and adds, "What you think, we're down there playing patty-cake?" Come to think of it, we would absolutely watch a high-stakes, televised game of patty-cake.
In MTV's official description, the new season is described as follows: "With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games."
Season 36, which aired its finale earlier this year, saw C.T. and Big Brother's Amber Borzotra emerge victorious.
The Challenge: Spies Lies and Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. on MTV.