Hit Refresh On Your Daily Skincare Routine With New Products to Try

Update your bathroom vanity with the best new and noteworthy skin products around.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Aug 04, 2021 3:23 AMTags
Hit Refresh On Your Daily Skincare Routine

Skincare = Self-Care.

If you've been neglecting your skincare routine, or simply looking to incorporate some new products into your routine, there is no better time than the present. With COVID restrictions keeping us indoors for extended periods of time, a skincare shake-up can make a world of difference to our complexion.

Dry skin during winter can be particularly problematic, especially as we keep warm indoors with heaters and A/C's blasting. Congestion and texture can also be exacerbated by excessive face-touching or household environmental factors like towels, sheets and pillowcases. And don't even mention maskne, the adult condition we never thought we'd be trying to correct.

The good news? There's a slew of new products on the market to tackle the most troublesome of issues, as well as tried-and-tested favourites to rediscover during lockdown. From eye creams to clean cleansers and moisturisers to keep you conditioned, we've rounded up the latest and greatest to add to cart. Make a date with the mailbox—delivery incoming!

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum

Say hello to the skin of your dreams with this treatment that will leave your skin glowy, exfoliated and oh-so-radiant after as little as one use. Powered by lactic acid, liquorice and arnica, this modern wonder serum will leave you hooked—and as an added bonus, it's cruelty free.

from $129
MECCA

L'Occitane Happy Shea Invigorating Ultra Rich Body Cream

Fight the winter chills by doubling down on your moisturization with an ultra-rich, ultra-creamy skin cream. This limited edition tub of the adored body crème contains 25% shea butter to give your outer layer a big top-up of moisture.

$40
L'Occitane

Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask

Endless scrolling takes its toll on our eyes, creating micro-line and unnecessary strain on the surface. Treat your under-peepers to a little slice of heaven; pop on a pair of these juicy eye masks infused with Watermelon Extract and Aloe Vera and forget all your worries. Soothing, brightening and protective—what could be better?

$29
Aceology

Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion

IT'S ALWAYS THE RIGHT TIME OF YEAR FOR SPF. No matter how cold it may be, incorporating a sunscreen into your daily routine is an absolute must, and this easy-to-wear dream cream makes it too easy. Bonus: it can also be worn as a makeup primer!

$39.95
Naked Sundays

ALYA SKIN Pink Pearl Illuminating Eye Cream

All hail the almighty eye cream: getting us through endless days of staring at screens and late nights watching Olympic finals! Don't be deceived by this cute little pink pot—packed with Tasmanian Sea Kelp, Aloe Vera and Strawberry Gum, it smoothes, brightens and colour-corrects the under eye area with ease.

$39.99
Priceline

Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial

We may not be able to see our fave beauty therapist right now, but never fear! Charlotte Tilbury is here. DIY facial at home with this powerful blend of AHA, BHA, PHA and watch the magic happen right in front of your eyes. Plus, it has hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid, leaving you with a glossy, hydrated finish.

$99
Charlotte Tilbury

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

There's a reason this luxe cream has taken out the top spot in Mecca's recent Beauty Election: it's like a pillow for your face. Cushiony, luxurious yet light-as-a-feather, this wondercream leaves the skin looking healthy, firmed and velvety soft.

$97
MECCA

Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Barrier Support Moisturizer

Skinfluencer Hyram Yarbro has burst onto the scene with his own line of skincare in collaboration with THE INKEY LIST, and as expected, it delivers. This ingenious gel-cream moisturizer harnesses the power of niacinamide and maracuja to even out skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores. Plus, the tubes are made from over 90% recycled materials and are fully recyclable.

$42
Sephora

Jurlique Moisture Plus Rare Rose Lotion

A rose by any other name would smell look as sweet. Get hydrated, petal-smooth skin with this new formulation from Jurlique, infused with rose flower extract, senna seed and prickly pear for intense moisture all-day long. It also smells like a fresh bouquet – perfect for application after a hot cleansing shower.

$59
Jurlique

Andalou Naturals Cannacell Beauty Oil

 To live carefree knowing your skincare is powered by nature—oh, what a beautiful thing. This lightweight, easy-wear oil contains CannaCell Hemp Stem Cells, which counteracts environmental damage to assist skin in achieving a healthy, natural glow all day long.

$29.99
Andalou

Dr Roebuck's NOOSA Nourishing Cre?me Cleanser

Wouldn't we all rather be in Noosa right now? This incredibly hard-working cleanser will wipe away your worries of the day, harnessing the power of Oat Lead and Green Tea to remove any impurities. Its creamy texture and inflammatory properties are like a hug for your face.

$42 
Dr Roebuck's

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Body Sunscreen Lotion

Skin Commandment #1: Thou must protect thou body, even in winter. As you step out on your daily walk, don't forget to lather on the sunscreen on hands, arms and ankles. This one is non-greasy, SPF50+ and smells like coconuts, which has us wanderlusting over our next tropical getaway (whenever that may be!).

$12.95
Bondi Sands

Tailor Gold Dust Vitamin C Treatment Powder

Newness alert! Add this unique formulation to your arsenal of skincare heroes. Targeting pigmentation and stimulating collagen production, this all-rounder has a fine sand-like consistency designed to give you that 'lit from within' glow. It's also cruelty-free, vegan and pregnancy safe.

$59 
Tailor Skin

Dr Naomi Skincare Lift Off Super Oil

Let your skin defy gravity with this lifting, tightening and intensely nourishing oil. It encourages skin renewal and elasticity for your bounciest, most youthful complexion yet. Did we mention it's vegan and cruelty-free? It may as well be a superhero.

$139
Dr. Naomi

Swisse Polypeptide Renewing Sleep Mask

We love any excuse to hit the snooze button on our skincare routine, but that doesn't make us lazy! This age-defying mix of actives and botanicals works hard while you rest, delivering plumper, smoother and more radiant skin when you wake. Night night!

 

$24.99
Swisse

Skinstitut Multi-Active Mist

Step away from the screen and give your face a refresh with a burst of moisturizing, protective mist. Thirsty, dry and sensitive faces will love the convenience of the spray bottle that can be applied pre-skincare routine, or throughout the day for a hydration hit.

$49
Skinstitut

Tanologist Face & Body Drops

Let's face it: all this time inside, coupled with the colder months have us all reaching for our lightest shade of foundation. This cheeky little mix-in will bring back a bronzed warmth back to your face—combine it with your favourite moisturizer to achieve a sun-kissed look, without the rays.

$19.99
Priceline

