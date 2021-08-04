Hit Refresh On Your Daily Skincare Routine With New Products to Try

Skincare = Self-Care.
If you've been neglecting your skincare routine, or simply looking to incorporate some new products into your routine, there is no better time than the present. With COVID restrictions keeping us indoors for extended periods of time, a skincare shake-up can make a world of difference to our complexion.
Dry skin during winter can be particularly problematic, especially as we keep warm indoors with heaters and A/C's blasting. Congestion and texture can also be exacerbated by excessive face-touching or household environmental factors like towels, sheets and pillowcases. And don't even mention maskne, the adult condition we never thought we'd be trying to correct.
The good news? There's a slew of new products on the market to tackle the most troublesome of issues, as well as tried-and-tested favourites to rediscover during lockdown. From eye creams to clean cleansers and moisturisers to keep you conditioned, we've rounded up the latest and greatest to add to cart. Make a date with the mailbox—delivery incoming!
Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum
Say hello to the skin of your dreams with this treatment that will leave your skin glowy, exfoliated and oh-so-radiant after as little as one use. Powered by lactic acid, liquorice and arnica, this modern wonder serum will leave you hooked—and as an added bonus, it's cruelty free.
Aceology Hydro Glow & Deep Hydration Watermelon Eye Mask
Endless scrolling takes its toll on our eyes, creating micro-line and unnecessary strain on the surface. Treat your under-peepers to a little slice of heaven; pop on a pair of these juicy eye masks infused with Watermelon Extract and Aloe Vera and forget all your worries. Soothing, brightening and protective—what could be better?
ALYA SKIN Pink Pearl Illuminating Eye Cream
All hail the almighty eye cream: getting us through endless days of staring at screens and late nights watching Olympic finals! Don't be deceived by this cute little pink pot—packed with Tasmanian Sea Kelp, Aloe Vera and Strawberry Gum, it smoothes, brightens and colour-corrects the under eye area with ease.
Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial
We may not be able to see our fave beauty therapist right now, but never fear! Charlotte Tilbury is here. DIY facial at home with this powerful blend of AHA, BHA, PHA and watch the magic happen right in front of your eyes. Plus, it has hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid, leaving you with a glossy, hydrated finish.
Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Barrier Support Moisturizer
Skinfluencer Hyram Yarbro has burst onto the scene with his own line of skincare in collaboration with THE INKEY LIST, and as expected, it delivers. This ingenious gel-cream moisturizer harnesses the power of niacinamide and maracuja to even out skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores. Plus, the tubes are made from over 90% recycled materials and are fully recyclable.
Jurlique Moisture Plus Rare Rose Lotion
A rose by any other name would
smell look as sweet. Get hydrated, petal-smooth skin with this new formulation from Jurlique, infused with rose flower extract, senna seed and prickly pear for intense moisture all-day long. It also smells like a fresh bouquet – perfect for application after a hot cleansing shower.
Dr Roebuck's NOOSA Nourishing Cre?me Cleanser
Wouldn't we all rather be in Noosa right now? This incredibly hard-working cleanser will wipe away your worries of the day, harnessing the power of Oat Lead and Green Tea to remove any impurities. Its creamy texture and inflammatory properties are like a hug for your face.
Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Body Sunscreen Lotion
Skin Commandment #1: Thou must protect thou body, even in winter. As you step out on your daily walk, don't forget to lather on the sunscreen on hands, arms and ankles. This one is non-greasy, SPF50+ and smells like coconuts, which has us wanderlusting over our next tropical getaway (whenever that may be!).
Tailor Gold Dust Vitamin C Treatment Powder
Newness alert! Add this unique formulation to your arsenal of skincare heroes. Targeting pigmentation and stimulating collagen production, this all-rounder has a fine sand-like consistency designed to give you that 'lit from within' glow. It's also cruelty-free, vegan and pregnancy safe.
Tanologist Face & Body Drops
Let's face it: all this time inside, coupled with the colder months have us all reaching for our lightest shade of foundation. This cheeky little mix-in will bring back a bronzed warmth back to your face—combine it with your favourite moisturizer to achieve a sun-kissed look, without the rays.