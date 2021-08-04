Seth Rogen Responds to Viral TikTok Video That Questions If He's Been Kidnapped

Someone needs to tell police to call off the search, because Seth Rogen is not in danger.
The Canadian-born comedian confirmed he's very much safe at home, after a new TikTok video raised the question, "Has anybody seen Seth Rogen lately?"
Seth responded to said TikTok on Twitter this Tuesday, Aug. 3, writing, "This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise!"
TikTok user @chriscanbefunny recently shared the now-viral music video after realizing he had seen a lot of photos of Seth's vases, but not the artist himself. "Haven't seen a recent photo of his face, yeah," Chris sings in his impressive song. "I have a pretty crazy hypothesis that Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist, who has him tied up, completely incapacitated."
Chris had his friend reenact the fake kidnapping scenario, as well as scenes in which the kidnapper tweeted from Seth's account.
The singer also clarified that this is no insult to Seth's skills as a ceramicist, singing, "I'm not saying it's impossible that, in addition to comedy, Seth can make pottery. I'm just saying can we check on Seth?"
And while Chris admits this is an "eerily specific" song, the Yearbook writer can rest assured that the TikTok user is no threat. "I'm not that kind of Rogen super-fan," he insisted, adding that he hasn't even seen some of Seth's recent work.
Chris is not wrong in his assessment of Seth's ceramics. The Pineapple Express actor frequently posts about his artwork on Twitter and Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his day-to-day life.
He told The New York Times in March that it's become more than a hobby for him. The 39-year-old actor shared, "It's meditative. It forces you to be very present."
It's also inspired some of his best work, particularly for his and Evan Goldberg's cannabis company Houseplant. The childhood friends founded the company with the intent of selling quality weed and even better accessories, including ceramic ash trays and vases, because why not? As he put it to The NYT, "If you like music, you have fancy record players. If our headphones get beautiful packaging and beautiful design, why shouldn't weed-related products?"