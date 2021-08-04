Why Celebs Love Adina's Jewels

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for celebrity-approved bling on a budget? Adina's Jewels has you covered!

Since its launch in 2015, the uber-popular online jewelry store has garnered dozens of celebrity fans like Madison Beer, Addison Rae, Cara Delevingne, Cardi B and daughter Kulture. Whether you can't leave the house without a stack of gold necklaces or you fancy colorful statement pieces, Adina's Jewels has budget-friendly styles for every type of jewelry lover.

Recently, E! News was lucky enough to catch up with the visionary behind Adina's Jewels, founder Adina Kamkhatchi, to discuss how her thriving business came to be and the trending jewelry pieces you should add to your collection!