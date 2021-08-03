2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

This Adorable Throwback Photo of Mason Disick as a Tiny Kid Will Make You Feel Old

They grow up so fast! 

Scott Disick shared a sweet throwback pic of son Mason Disick on Tuesday, Aug. 3. While it may feel like it was just yesterday when the eldest of three was born, Mason is definitely not a little kid anymore. The pre-teen turned 11 in Dec. 2020 and there's no doubt he's budding into a handsome young man, but one thing hasn't changed: his entrepreneurial spirit! 

"Found this oldie but so goody," Scott captioned the black-and-white pic of Mason manning a makeshift lemonade stand. A young Mason is grinning ear-to-ear while wearing a skull and crossbones tank top. The post comes just two days after Mason hosted another lemonade and bracelet-making cart, but this time with the help of his siblings Penelope and Reign, plus mogul cousin North West

Even though Mason is too young to have an Instagram account of his own, fans commented on Scott's post praising Mason. "Reign looks so much like Mason," one user commented.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

"I remember this, it was in the Hamptons!" another viewer wrote. 

Mason returned to the New York's East End this summer along with Scott, Penelope, Reign and Scott's girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin

"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it," a source told E! News in July 2021. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them." 

Relive Mason's cutest moments over the years below!

Instagram
Lemonade Stand Memories

Instagram
Mother-Son Bonding

Mason and Kourt enjoy son fun in the sun over summer 2021.

instagram
Mini Mason

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first child, Mason Dash Disick, on Dec. 14, 2009. 

Instagram
Leading the Way

Mason was Kris Jenner's first grandchild and the first Kardashian-Jenner kiddo whose birth was captured by Keeping Up with the Kardashians' cameras. It was later aired during the season 4 finale of the E! show.

Instagram
Funny Faces

If anyone could teach Mason how to take a cute selfie, it's his aunt, Kim Kardashian!

Instagram
Buddies with Bieber

Mason just casually swimming with Justin Bieber.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam, Penelope

Mason's little sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, came into the world on July 8, 2012.

Instagram
Aunt KoKo

Mason and his aunt and godmother Khloe Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their first child, North West, on June 15, 2013. 

Instagram
Kisses From Kourtney

Mason and his momma.

Snapchat
St. Patrick's Selfie

More funny faces, but this time, on St. Patricks Day with Aunt Khloe.

Instagram
Baby Reign

And then there were three! Kourtney gave birth to Reign Aston Disick in 2014 on December 14, meaning Mason and his little brother share the same birthday. 

Instagram
Beachside in Bali

Scott posed with his two kiddos and North on a 2018 family trip to Bali.

Instagram
Bros

Mason, Reign and most importantly, their juice boxes.

Instagram
Power Rangers

It's morphin time!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Italian Escape

The gang in Portofino, Italy.

Instagram
A Very Fortnite Birthday

Mason rang in age nine with a Fortnite-themed birthday party, which featured a DJ, tasty treats, spots to play the famed game and have a dance party when a break was needed.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Mason learned from the best!

Instagram
Serious Faces

A very stern Scott and Mason.

Instagram
Austin Powers Vibes

For Halloween 2018, Kourtney dressed up as one of the Japanese twins from Austin Powers: Goldmember with her pal Steph Shepherd, while Mason (obviously!) went as Dr. Evil. 

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dad Selfie

Mason and his lil sis pose for a selfie with their dad circa 2019.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Getaways Galore

More family vacation fun!

Instagram / Scott Disick
The Boys

Reign is quite literally hangin' out on his dad's shoulders. Good thing his big brother's nearby!

Instagram
Chaos

Now this is a realistic family photo.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sunset Snap

Kourtney posted this adorable photo on Mason's 10th birthday. 

TikTok
TikTok Fun

Mason showing his mom the ropes on TikTok.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Poolside

The father-son duo relaxing poolside in Palm Springs.

Instagram
Family Forever

Kourt shared this sentimental snap on Father's Day 2020, telling Scott, "thankful for you and these three special ones."

Instagram
A 2020 Getaway

Kourtney, Scott and their kiddos accompanied Kim and their other family members and friends to a private island for her 40th birthday celebration.

