See Charlize Theron Make a Splash in Rare Video With Her Daughters

Watch : Charlize Theron Jokes Her Kids Think Oscars Are Waste of Time

Talk about making a splash!

Charlize Theron pulled back the curtain on life with her two daughters, Jackson and August, on Tuesday, August 3 when she posted a clip of the trio on Instagram. But the Oscar winner and her kids weren't just hanging out at home. Instead, the action star and her youngsters leapt hand-in-hand from the side of a boat into the ocean. While it's a mystery where they were vacationing, it's crystal clear that they were having a blast.

As the F9 actress captioned the post, "Me and my girls 4 life."

While the single mom tends to keep her personal life mostly out of the spotlight, she does invite fans in from time to time with social media updates featuring Jackson and August, who she adopted in 2012 and 2015.