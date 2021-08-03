Madison Beer Shares Her Favorite Pieces from Her Chic, 90s-Inspired Boohoo Collection

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fans were first introduced to singer-songwriter Madison Beer when she started sharing cover songs on YouTube in 2012. She has been hard at work ever since. Her latest project is her true-to-you clothing drop with boohoo.

The boohoo x Madison Beer collection is an ode to the 90s with soft baby blue hues, neutral tones, sleek mini dresses, and oversized jackets with Madison's personal touches throughout. In an interview with E! News, Madison shared, "I love boohoo's style range - they offer everything from cute sweats to the perfect going out looks. My style differs so much day to day, but they have everything I gravitate towards."