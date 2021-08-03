Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Speaks Out After Failing to Qualify in First Olympics Event

Watch : Bruce Springsteen Jeep Ad Pulled After News of DWI

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen isn't horsing around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Though the equestrian failed to qualify for the finals in the individual jumping category, she's setting herself up for victory come the August 6 team event. "All in all, I'm thrilled with the round," she told ESPN, "and I'm excited for the rest of the week."

The 29-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram ahead of going to the Tokyo Olympics. She posed in a gorgeous outfit while sitting on her horse, and captioned the picture, "That's a wrap on our final competition," she said. "Next stop Tokyo!"

Win or lose, dad and mom Patti Scialfa are cheering back home.

"They've supported me since I was little, and this has been, you know, a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember," she told Today's Hota Kotb. "And the sport has become such a passion for them, as well. So, we've, I feel like, been on this journey together. So, they were so proud of me and so happy."