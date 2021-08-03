Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Francesca Farago

Not turning a blind eye.
Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli exclusively revealed during E! News' Nightly Pop on Aug. 2 what she really thinks of Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago after their explosive After the Altar confrontation. "I was very uncomfortable," Giannina explained. "Literally, I have a lot of heat inside me because I felt my blood literally boiling but then I also just felt bad for her. We all know each other. I hate feeling outcasted at parties. I felt bad for her at this point."
Francesca first made headlines in Aug. 2020 for stepping out with Giannina's on-again, off-again boyfriend Damian Powers, and while the Netflix reality stars maintained that they "remain friends," Giannina was stunned that Damian invited Francesca as his plus one to the After the Altar anniversary party.
"Does she know that she's on the wrong Netflix show?" Giannina explosively snapped in the episode. "These are my friends, this is my scene, this is my guy. I can feel that you guys are friends, but I'm letting you know right now, if you ever did try anything, you're messing with the wrong bitch."
Yet, today Giannina puts the blame more on her ex Damian rather than Francesca. "Me and Damian, we weren't in a good place," she reflected. "Maybe that's why he felt like he had to bring somebody along. [We] were dating for two and a half years, so he knew it was coming after that. He knew that I wasn't going to let him get away with it that easily."
Giannina continued, "When I was talking to [Francesca], I didn't know if she was just really out of the loop, or she was just trying to be nice to me, but I felt like she was getting mixed signals too. You just wanted to get down to the bottom of it. It just felt really off to me."
The Love Is Blind star stood by her warning to Francesca ("I'm also going to let someone know if they're getting a little too close if they shouldn't be"), but G is done with Damian once and for all.
"I'm officially single," Giannina proudly announced. "You heard it here first! I feel really good about it. I'm happy, I've been just kind of traveling, living my life, living a nomad life and just seeing where the world is going to take me next."
And let's just say, she has here eye on the ball when it comes to her next man: "Someone said I should go for a soccer player," Giannina teased. "So any soccer players who are European and can handle a little spice, I love watching football."
