Simone Biles Scores Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Simone Biles will leave the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with two medals.

After sitting out several events to focus on her mental health, the 24-year-old gymnast returned to Olympic competition on Tuesday, August 3, to participate in the balance beam final. Her comeback performance, which ended in an incredible double pike dismount, earned her a score of 14.000 and the bronze medal. So, as the GOAT heads home, she'll be taking with her the bronze individual medal, as well as the team's silver medal from earlier in the competition.

Simone's teammate Suni Lee, who won gold in the individual all-around competition on July 29, finished in fifth place in the balance beam final. Meanwhile, gymnast Guan Chenchen took to the top spot with a score of 14.633 and Tang Xijing followed close behind with 14.233.

It was just yesterday that USA Gymnastics announced Simone's return to the mat, sharing that the athlete would compete in the event, alongside teammate Suni.