Impeachment: American Crime Story's Beanie Feldstein Posts First Official Look at Monica Lewinsky

Watch : "Versace" Writer Explains Focus of "American Crime Story"

Berets are poised for a comeback as American Crime Story reveals its first poster for the latest season.

On Monday, August 2, the FX series' official Instagram account shared the key art for the series' third season, which is subtitled Impeachment and debuts Sept. 7. The new batch of episodes, centering on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, will follow season one's The People v. O. J. Simpson and season two's The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

In the new image, Monica Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, is seen from the back while wearing her signature blue outfit and beret as she stares up at the White House. The show counts Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Ryan Murphy among the executive producers, with Monica serving as a producer as well.

"FX's award-winning, critically acclaimed series is back with an all-new installment," the FX account's caption read. "Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres 9/7, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment."

Beanie also shared the poster to her personal Instagram account and wrote, "Every side has a story."