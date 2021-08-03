See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

Watch : Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

It's Chanel's world and we're just living in it!

The daughter of Ice-T and Coco Austin continues to take the internet by storm. Whether the 5-year-old cutie is dressed to the nines like her momma or striking a pose on the 'Gram, Chanel is a star in her own right. After all, she recently went viral for looking like the spitting image of her dad.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, Chanel was back in the spotlight after her mother revealed that she still breastfeeds her.

"Chanel still likes my boob. She's 5 years old," Coco told Us Weekly. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' And I'm like, My child's eating steak and hamburgers. She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding between the mother. Why take that away from her?"

Just last month, the 42-year-old dancer echoed similar sentiments, writing on Instagram, "Who's kids also hang on the boob like Chanel? I feel forever bonded with this child."