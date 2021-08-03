Love Island’s Leslie Golden Says She Left the Show Over Something “a Little Illegal”

Watch : "Love Island" S3 Ladies Describe Most Attractive Partner Qualities

What happened to Leslie? This time, the Love Island gossip isn't over the latest recoupling—but rather, a mysterious offscreen dumping.

CBS viewers last heard from purple-haired contestant Leslie Golden on the July 30 episode of Love Island USA, when she called out the guys for talking bad about her and fellow Casa Amor newcomer Genevieve Shawcross, who hit back after being labeled as "raunchy."

After the islanders' blowup, which the O.G. girls called the first major "drama" on set in Hawaii, narrator Matthew Hoffman introduced the next public vote for the reality dating show. He asked America to turn to the mobile app to vote for their favorite girl and boy in the villa. However, as he introduced the girls one by one, fans noticed Leslie was left off and was ineligible for voting.

Leslie appeared briefly at the start of Aug. 1 episode, sleeping in bed. Matthew narrated, "What a beautiful sunrise. Leslie has left the villa. Well, anyway, how about some more kooky facts? Uh, sure, flamingos are born grey and turn pink after a year or two. Cool!"