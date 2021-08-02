Why Ellen Pompeo Has "No Desire" to Continue Acting After Grey's Anatomy Ends

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Warning: Ellen Pompeo's latest career update just might break your heart.

The Grey's Anatomy star, who plays Meredith Grey on the beloved television show, recently opened up about why she has "no desire" to pursue acting once the long-running ABC series is over. But before you call the medics, Ellen isn't hanging up her white coat just yet.

While speaking on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the 51-year-old actress explained she's simply planning ahead and hoping to expand her resume once Grey's Anatomy officially comes to an end.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again. I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career," Ellen said on the July 27th episode. "I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting [a] business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way."