What's Next for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck After "Amazing" Italian Getaway

Watch : Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pack on PDA in Italy

Una noche más? Not for these two.

After enjoying a sizzling European vacation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going home.

The couple, who recently rekindled their romance after dating in the early aughts, had a PDA-filled week across the pond, sharing many passionate moments together and unwittingly re-creating steamy scenes from the singer's "Jenny From the Block" music video.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Bennifer 2.0's whirlwind European lovefest is over.

"They are very happy together and had an amazing week," the insider says. "They spent as much time together as they could this summer and now will be getting back to work."

In addition to getting back to the grind—like working on her JLO Beauty line and several other projects—the Hustlers actress is still on the hunt for a new house in the City of Angels after relocating from Miami.

"Her priority is getting settled in L.A," adds the source.