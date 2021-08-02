2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Jason Momoa Responds to Lenny Kravitz Calling Him "Brother" in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Lenny Kravitz, who was previously married to Jason Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, keeps impressing fans by how tight he is with the Aquaman star.

Watch: Jason Momoa Says He's "Terrified" of Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz continue to show the world how co-parenting is done. 

To celebrate the Aquaman star's 42nd birthday on Sunday, August 1, Lenny posted a photo to Instagram of the two handsome stars with their arms around each other. Lenny and Lisa Bonet ended their marriage in 1993, and the 53-year-old A Different World actress tied the knot with Jason in 2017.

"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," Lenny, 57, wrote in the caption. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

Jason proved that the affection is definitely mutual by sharing in the comments section, "love u madly. mahalo nui loa [two heart emojis]." The actor also reposted the pic to his Instagram Story. 

Among the celebs expressing joy in response to the post was Holly Robinson Peete, who wrote, "You two [two heart emojis]." Also, Alex Rodriguez responded to the post with three fire emojis.

On Saturday, July 31, Jason celebrated his final day of 41 with an Instagram message that read in part, "42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

Lenny, who shares daughter Zoë Kravitz with Lisa, has previously discussed the public's fascination over his close friendship with Jason. The Game of Thrones alum and Lisa, who dated for more than 10 years prior to their surprise 2017 nuptials, share children Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," the "Fly Away" rocker said in the November 2020 issue of Men's Health. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?"

At the time, he also recalled how natural his initial introduction to Jason has been. "Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude,'" Lenny shared.

