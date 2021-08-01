Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillipe Shares Pic With Boyfriend That Makes Fans Do a Double Take

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Brings Ava Phillippe to "Big Little Lies" Premiere

Anyone up for a Cruel Intentions reboot?

On Saturday, July 31, Reese Witherspoon's and ex Ryan Philippe's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Philippe, shared a selfie of herself with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, at a San Francisco Giants game. The pic prompted scores of fans to do a double take because...

"[Am] I the only one who sees her parents?" asked one viewer. The answer: No.

Many people offered similar comments and hundreds liked them. "Hello Reese & Ryan," wrote another fan. Another commented, "Omg, he looks like your Dad! Beautiful couple!" A third chimed in, "Can you see Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit."

Ava and Owen, a San Francisco native, have been dating since at least 2019 and are both students at University of California, Berkeley. In June, she shared a photo of the two on vacation in Austin, Texas. Reese commented on the post, saying "these two," adding a heart-eyes emoji.