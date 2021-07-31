Jade Roper Tolbert's Son Brooks Is an Adorable But Unhappy Dinosaur on His 2nd Birthday

Watch : Jason & Molly Reveal the Untold Truth of the "Bachelor" Franchise

Jade Roper Tolbert's son wasn't having the most dino-mite birthday.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who married Tanner Tolbert in 2016, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of their son Brooks Easton's fun-filled festivities for his second birthday.

For the special occasion, Jade's little one was perfectly dressed up to fit his dinosaur theme as he wore an inflatable T-Rex costume. However, the couple's son wasn't entirely thrilled about his outfit.

In the short clip, the 34-year-old reality TV personality dramatically panned her camera over to Brooks, who could be seen pouting and crying in the costume.

"Jurassic Park developed a new genetically modified species of dinosaur: the Tworannosaurus Brooks," the mom of three captioned her post on Friday, July 30. "It's a sad species."

The pair's fellow Bachelor Nation stars couldn't help but gush over the sweet moment in the comments section.

"Hahahhaha omg this is the best thing I've seen in a while," Becca Kufrin replied, with Kaitlyn Bristowe adding, "Hahah omg."