Jade Roper Tolbert's Son Brooks Is an Adorable But Unhappy Dinosaur on His 2nd Birthday

Jade Roper Tolbert's son wasn't having the most dino-mite birthday.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who married Tanner Tolbert in 2016, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of their son Brooks Easton's fun-filled festivities for his second birthday.
For the special occasion, Jade's little one was perfectly dressed up to fit his dinosaur theme as he wore an inflatable T-Rex costume. However, the couple's son wasn't entirely thrilled about his outfit.
In the short clip, the 34-year-old reality TV personality dramatically panned her camera over to Brooks, who could be seen pouting and crying in the costume.
"Jurassic Park developed a new genetically modified species of dinosaur: the Tworannosaurus Brooks," the mom of three captioned her post on Friday, July 30. "It's a sad species."
The pair's fellow Bachelor Nation stars couldn't help but gush over the sweet moment in the comments section.
"Hahahhaha omg this is the best thing I've seen in a while," Becca Kufrin replied, with Kaitlyn Bristowe adding, "Hahah omg."
"Can't believe my baby boy is 2 years old today!" Tanner shared on Instagram. "It's so fun getting to know you as your personality grows each day little man. Love you Brooksy!"
Jade and Tanner are also parents to daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3, and son Reed Harrison, 8 months.
Just two months ago, the Mommies Tell All podcast host recalled giving birth to Brooks in her bedroom closet in July 2019. She revealed she developed postpartum PTSD following her unexpected home birth.
"I felt like he didn't want me, which was the hardest part," she said in an interview with TODAY Parents in May. "I felt like I would look at him and I felt so disconnected and he didn't know I was his mom or he didn't want me as his mom."
The Bachelor alum, continued, "From the second I went into labor until pretty much until I got pregnant with my (second) son Reed, I was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. When I was giving birth, I had such a precipitous labor I thought something wrong was happening. I thought that he was going to die. I thought I was going to die. And so after that experience, I would have flashbacks. That we were...not safe."
Jade explained that she's open about her experience because she wants other parents to know they aren't alone. Moreover, she hopes that more care needs will be given to expectant mothers.
"People talk so much about pregnancy and taking care of your health when you're pregnant, and then you have a baby and nobody checks in on the mom," she noted. "There are all these things going on—we're navigating how to take care of a newborn and meeting their needs, but there's also this transformation."
As Jade put it, "We're this new person, we have a whole new identity. That's a big deal."