Olympic Committee Says Swimmer Michael Andrew Did Not Violate Rules By Going Maskless

Team USA swimmer Michael Andrew, who previously disclosed he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, told reporters it's "pretty hard to breathe" in a mask following the 200-meter individual medley.

Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew found himself in hot water after deciding against wearing a mask while speaking to reporters on Friday, July 20. 

According to the Associated Press, via NBC News, 22-year-old Andrew was noticeably maskless when he stopped to talk to press after finishing fifth in the men's 200-meter individual medley. While it's noted by the AP that "most swimmers" wear masks outside the pool, and media and other employees are required to wear them inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Andrew said he struggles to breathe under a face covering. 

"For me," he explained to reporters, "it's pretty hard to breathe in after kind of sacrificing my body in the water, so I feel like my health is a little more tied to being able to breathe than protecting what's coming out of my mouth."

The San Diego native, who has publicly said he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, continued, "I think it's great that there's procedures but at the end of the day, all of us here have been under quarantine and in the same testing protocol, so there's a level of safety that's comfortable when we're racing." 

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tokyo, Andrew's choice to go maskless has spurred criticism. When contacted by USA Today Sports, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee first said in part, "Not wearing a mask is a violation of the COVID mitigation protocols put in place by both the USOPC and TOCOG."

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

However, after reviewing the Games Playbook, the USOPC determined he was not in violation of the rules. 

Per the AP, their statement read, "Michael has been reminded of the Games policy and established Covid mitigation protocols, and has acknowledged the importance of following all guidelines intended to keep athletes and the community safe."

Prior to the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Andrew told the press he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "didn't want to put anything in my body that I didn't know how I would potentially react to."

On July 23, the USOPC's medical chief said that approximately 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes competing in Tokyo were not vaccinated. 

Learn more about Andrew and his fellow swimming teammates in our gallery below: 

Al Bello/Getty Images
Caeleb Dressel

Age: 24

Hometown: Green Cove Springs, Florida

Events: 50 meter freestyle; 100 meter freestyle; 100 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; two gold medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Simone Manuel

Age: 24

Hometown: Sugar Land, Texas

Events: 50 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; two gold, two silver medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Tom Shields

Age: 29

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Events: 100 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; one gold medal

Al Bello/Getty Images
Katie Ledecky

Age: 24

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 400 meter freestyle; 800 meter freestyle; 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: London 2012; one gold medal; Rio 2016; 4 gold, one silver medal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Bobby Finke

Age: 21

Hometown: Clearwater, Florida

Events: 800 meter freestyle; 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Katie Grimes

Age: 15

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada 

Events: 800 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Ryan Murphy

Age: 25

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Events: 100 meter backstroke; 200 meter backstroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; three gold medals

Al Bello/Getty Images)
Emma Weyant

Age: 19

Hometown: Sarasota, Florida

Events: 400 meter individual medley 

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Harry How/Getty Images
Townley Haas

Age: 24

Hometown: Richmond, Virginia

Events: 200 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; one gold medal

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Allison Schmitt

Age: 31

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Beijing 2008; one bronze medal, London 2012; three gold, one silver, one bronze medal, Rio 2016; one gold, one silver medal

Harry How/Getty Images
Andrew Seliskar

Age: 24

Hometown: McLean, Virginia

Events: 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Ashley Twichell

Age: 32

Hometown: Fayetteville, New York 

Events: 10 kilometer open water swim

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Drew Kibler

Age: 21

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Events: 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Lydia Jacoby

Age: 17

Hometown: Seward, Alaska

Events: 100 meter breastroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Jake Mitchell

Age: 19

Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Events: 400 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Bella Sims

Age: 16

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Kieran Smith

Age: 21

Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut

Events: 200 meter freestyle; 400 meter freestyle 

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Paige Madden

Age: 22

Hometown: Mobile, Alabama

Events: 400 meter freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Andrew Loehman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Photos via Getty Images
Bowe Becker

Age: 23

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Brooke Forde

Age: 22

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Patrick Callan

Age: 21

Hometown: Owasso, Oklahoma

Events: 4x200 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Erica Sullivan

Age: 20

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Events: 1,500 meter freestyle

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Michael Andrew

Age: 22

Hometown: Encinitas, California

Events: 50 meter freestyle; 100 meter breastroke; 200 meter individual medley

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Catie Deloof

Age: 24

Hometown: Grosse Point, Michigan

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Jordan Wilimovsky

Age: 27

Hometown: Malibu, California

Events: 10 kilometer open water event

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; no medals

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Regan Smith

Age: 19

Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota 

Events: 100 meter backstroke; 200 meter butterfly

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Jay Litherland

Age: 25

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Events: 400 meter individual medley

Prior Olympic Victories: Rio 2016; no medals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Natalie Hinds

Age: 27

Hometown: Midland, Texas

Events: 4x100 meter freestyle relay

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Al Bello/Getty Images
Andrew Wilson

Age: 27

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Events: 100 meter breastroke; 200 meter breastroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Hunter Armstrong

Age: 20

Hometown: Dover, Ohio

Events: 100 meter backstroke

Prior Olympic Victories: Rookie

