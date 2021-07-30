2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

90 Day Fiancé Stars' Most Shocking Transformations

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé have undergone mind-blowing transformations over the years, including weight loss and stunning plastic surgery procedures. See the epic before and after pics.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 30, 2021 8:43 PMTags
TVReality TVTLCWeight LossPlastic Surgery90 Day FiancéTransformation

Honey, is that you? 

Hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé follows international engaged couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process—but some lovebirds might not be able to recognize their partner at the altar.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem turned heads with her stunning 90 pound weight loss following her gastric sleeve procedure, liposuction and breast reduction in Aug. 2020. Fans followed Angela's plastic surgery journey during season six, but the 55-year-old grandmother is far from the first 90 Day alum to go under the knife on-camera. 

Larissa Dos Santos Lima famously spent $72,000 on a "Kimmy K" makeover with breast implants, a nose job, tummy tuck, fat transfer, butt fillers and liposuction to kick off her CamSoda career.

Larissa's ex-husband Colt Johnson shed more than just his Brazilian wife: Colt debuted his impressive weight loss after working with a personal trainer starting in May 2019. 

See all of the head-turning before and after pics from these 90 Day Fiancé stars' shocking transformations below.

TLC
Angela Deem

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Angela Deem showed off her impressive 90 pound weight loss after a series of plastic surgery procedures including a breast reduction, liposuction and gastric sleeve procedure in August 2020.

TLC / Instagram
Larissa Dos Santos Lima

Larissa Dos Santos Lima flaunted a complete makeover after getting breast implants, a nose job, liposuction and fat transfer to her rear end. The total cost of her transformation? $72,000, but Larissa isn't done just yet. "I'm a big fan of cosmetic procedures," Larissa told Entertainment Weekly in June 2020. "Having the cosmetic surgery was something that I really wanted to do a long time ago. My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. Once I tried [it], I don't want to stop."

Larissa can't stop showing off her new physique on Instagram, writing, "Watch out @kimkardashian" in a July 2020 selfie.

TLC/Instagram
Colt Johnson

Larissa's ex-husband Colt Johnson  kicked off his weight loss journey with healthier eating habits and a consistent workout regime. Colt credited the coronavirus pandemic quarantine for his fitness goal. "COVID made it easier for me. I just had a lot of free time," Colt told Screen Rant in March 2021. "I go to the gym now pretty much every day. It's the first time I've focused on gaining muscle and actually toning and defining my body a little more."

And Colt's glow-up came just in time for him to say "I do" to longtime love Vanessa Guerra. "I feel like it's given me a lot more self-confidence and positive feelings and energy," Colt gushed about his slimmer status. 

Instagram
Paola Mayfield

Personal trainer and fitness model Paola Mayfield has swapped hairstyles over the years, but her toned physique is all from the gym! The mother of one has gone under the knife, but years before her 90 Day fame. During an Instagram Live in Aug. 2018, Paola admitted to getting one side of her upper lip "fixed" because it was uneven and also receiving breast implants prior to moving to the U.S., as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Paola is actually "scared" of doing anything further, even Botox! "If I want to look younger or change the shape of my face I will do it, but for now, I'm good with this face," she continued. As for her famed butt? "That is 100% hard work, dedication, and genetics!" 

TLC / E!
Darcey Silva

The reigning queen of TLC, Darcey Silva underwent a "twins-formation of mind, body and soul" alongside sister Stacey Silva during season two of spin-off series, Darcey & StaceyThe beloved duo received breast reductions and updated veneers in 2020, but previously opted for breast lifts, tummy tucks and injections in the past. 

"I feel like Darcey and I have always been very transparent with our surgeries," Stacey, who also opted for a Barbie nose surgery, exclusively told E! News. "We're 46, we're mothers, we obviously did the mommy makeover and there's no shame in that. A lot of women do that and we look the way we looked before. Gravity takes hold and we just wanted to push everything back up." 

Instagram
Brittany Banks

90 Day: The Single Life fan favorite Brittany Banks kept it real about her multiple breast augmentation surgeries. In Feb. 2021, Brittany went back under the knife for a breast lift, implant exchange, scar revision and internal mesh bra. Brittany took to Instagram to detail her many procedures that began when she was 18 after being born with "disheartening" F-cups.

"I was too young to have huge breasts like that. I experienced back pains, I couldn't do activities my peers did, and omg not being able to be a child bc I had the breast of a grown woman was so traumatizing," Brittany opened up. "As soon as I turned of age I had to get an emergency reduction because of the unbearable back pain." However, her first procedure was "botched" and led to intense scarring.

The "self-conscious" rapper had two more surgeries to prevent "bottoming out" of her implants after too much tissue was removed during her reduction. And yes, her F-cups are now back thanks to a third (and final?) surgery. "I almost gave up on my boobs," Brittany admitted. She also has a separate social media account to chronicle her extensive updates!

TLC / Instagram
Anfisa Nava

Talk about a glow-up! After dumping ex-husband Jorge Nava, brunette bombshell Anfisa Nava lost almost 30 pounds and started her career as a professional bodybuilder. The certified personal trainer shows off her toned body on Instagram along with workout tips. 

TLC / Instagram
Deavan Clegg

Single mother of two Deavan Clegg started a modeling career after her 90 Day fame, and her pics quickly got attention for her drastic new look. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum showed off her noticeably larger pout and revealed she got lip fillers while living in Korea, but had an adverse reaction. Deavan also opted for veneers, but has yet to confirm any other procedures.

Instagram
Rebecca Parrott

90 Day Fiancé star Rebecca Parrott gifted herself a series of medspa treatments for her 50th birthday. The former private investigator detailed her procedures during the Tell-All reunion, explaining that she received a Botox equivalent, lip injections, a "mini tummy tuck" and micro laser liposuction, as reported by TV Insider. She also dropped two sizes!

Rebecca chronicles her ongoing weight loss journey on Instagram. "Here's the BEFORE/AFTER of my first procedure with @sonobello," Rebecca shared in March 2021. "It was life-changing to have the extra skin removed on my lower stomach. My next procedure, coming soon, will target my legs and thighs. I can't wait!"

TLC / tet.tv
Yara Zaya

New mom Yara Zaya has turned heads with her almost-unrecognizable before and after pics. The Ukrainian beauty continues to shut down social media trolls, clarifying that she has just had rhinoplasty and lip injections done after appearing on a Russian reality series. 

"I don't see nothing wrong with that," Yara said during the Tell-All. "If somebody don't like something on themselves, change it. Yes, you need to love yourself the way you are. But if you can't accept something, it's OK to change it. We are living in 2021, and if you wanna do something, do it. And I had an issue, like, my nose is potato. So let me do something to that. I was not accepting myself when I looked in the mirror, and I had to fix the situation."

