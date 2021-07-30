See Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA With Jennifer Lopez in Italy

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's ROMANTIC Italian Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping things hot.



In case you haven't heard, the on-again couple are having the time of their love-filled lives while vacationing in Italy. While a summer trip would be enough of a reason to jet off to Europe, the pair's romantic getaway doubled as a celebration of Jennifer's 52nd birthday.



As evidenced by recent sightings of the rekindled couple, Ben and J.Lo can't seem to get enough of each other—and their latest PDA serves as even more proof. While aboard a yacht together on July 29, the Oscar winner was photographed giving his other half a kiss close to the nape of her neck. As for the "Lonely" singer, well, that's clearly not the case.

The new sighting comes just a few days after they were also spotted during a romantic stroll in Capri, Italy. An eyewitness told E! News that the two were nothing short of affectionate towards each other during their outing.