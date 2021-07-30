How a Run-In With Jennifer Aniston Changed Tyler Cameron's Life

Watch : How Jennifer Aniston Changed Tyler Cameron's Life

Starstruck!

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron is proud to call A-lister Jennifer Aniston a Friend...or at least a fan. The male model exclusively shared his fan-boy story with E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Erin Lim Rhodes on July 30 when he briefly spotted "angel" Aniston at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

"She's like, 'Hey, how are you?'" Cameron recalled of the run-in. "I was like, 'Are you talking to me? I'm good, how are you?' And I'm like, Jennifer Aniston knows who I am. I can just quit now."

He added, "I went back to the table and told me mom, 'Jennifer Aniston knows who I am! She just said hi to me!'"

Today, Cameron is more focused on his real-life girlfriend Camila Kendra instead of his celeb crush!

"She is the most beautiful girl in the world," Cameron gushed. "We make each other very happy and we have a good time. It's pretty simple as that."