Bachelorette Katie Thurston Claps Back at Critics of Her Lingerie Photo

Katie Thurston doesn't have time for any haters.
On July 30, the Bachelorette star posted a photo of herself lying on a bed while wearing a black lace scalloped bra and matching underwear. While she drew mostly positive reactions, she also faced a few critics. However, the season 17 celebrity didn't waste any time clapping back.
When a social media user commented, "Sexy but I just feel this isn't you," for instance, Katie replied, "Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in sand? Because it's no different."
After being criticized by another fan, the follower later wrote, "I'm not saying anything not nice! I think @thekatiethurston is amazing. As a bachelorette I really do!!! All I'm saying is I don't feel this picture is her personally. Not sure why I'm getting so much hate for it.. I don't dislike the picture nor do I dislike Katie. I just don't feel like it's 100 [100 emoji] her.. that's all!"
And there was also some shade. "Someone did not find a husband," commented another user, to which Katie responded, "Correct. There typically isn't a wedding at the end." The same person then wrote, "Yaaaaaaaas queen you're the only @bachelorette I cared to watch. Love you even when I get burned on social! I'm fist pumping for this response by you!!"
Earlier this week, Katie showcased a scar she has on her chest on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's from a lumpectomy after finding a lump in my breast. Because I was only 20, I discovered this on my own. Typically women don't get routine mammograms until their 40s, so it's important to be your biggest advocate when it comes to your personal health."
After she shared her lingerie post, one of her fans commented, "The best part of this photo is how you make your scar look SEXY. It makes me feel less insecure about my scars. Thank you for your authenticity, @the katiethurston."
Katie replied, "Scars are proof that we went through some s--t. Wear it like a badge of honor."
Meanwhile, some fans have given Katie a new nickname. "KATIE THURSTTRAPP," wrote one. "We're all here for this!!!!!"
"Excuse me, this isn't the fantasy suites drive through," another person joked, with a laughing emoji. Katie responded, laughing herself, "With only two episodes left, maybe it is."