Um, Did Travis Barker Cut Kourtney Kardashian's Hair? See Her Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is shedding "All Of the Small Things"—literally.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a questionable pic on July 30, proving she's really letting her hair down for summer...thanks to a special cut from boyfriend Travis Barker. Kourtney captioned an Instagram Story of her long locks laying on the floor, "haircuts by @travisbarker." It seems like Kourt shaved off almost four inches! We can't wait to see the mother of three fully reveal her new 'do by the Blink-182 drummer.
Kourtney and Travis just can't seem to keep their hands off each other during PDA-packed vacays. The couple's whirlwind relationship may even be heading down the aisle. "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," a source told E! News on July 13. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul."
The insider continued, "Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly. Kourtney is so close with Travis' kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."
Even Travis' daughter Alabama Barker already calls Kourtney "stepmom" on social media!
"Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," a source previously shared with E! News. "Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around."
But, the real question is: Will Kourtney be calling Travis her official new hairstylist?
Check out the snap of her new snip above, and relive the timeline of their adorable romance below. Travis may be an official part of Kourt's glam squad!