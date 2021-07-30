Billie Eilish Reveals How Justin Bieber Continues to Help Her Handle Fame

Watch : Billie Eilish - 2020 Oscars E! Glambot

For Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber is the furthest from a bad guy.

"He's just the sweetest baby ever," she gushed during an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "I love him. He's a good friend of mine."

The 19-year-old Grammy winner's great adoration for the pop star is well documented. She's deemed him her first celebrity crush and described him as her first love when she was a 12-year-old fan.

As a result of her own stardom, the two have not only since met, but also collaborated on a "Bad Guy" remix together and forged a friendship in the process. For the teenager, Bieber has become a valuable mentor in navigating her unique new life. "He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just like dealing with fame," Eilish, who just released her second studio album Happier Than Ever, explained. "And he'll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there's somebody else that goes through the same stuff, so it's really nice to have him."