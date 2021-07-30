Bachelor in Paradise Shares First Look at David Spade and More Celeb Guest Hosts Headed to Beach

Bachelor in Paradise is about to sock it to us one more time, and the show just provided its first glimpses at the guest hosts hitting the sand.

On Thursday, July 29, the ABC dating series, which hasn't aired new episodes since 2019, posted photos to its official Instagram account of the four celebrities who will be filling in for former host Chris Harrison. The stars—David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess—were photographed from the show's set on the beach in Mexico.

"Ya buoy! [sparkle emoji] Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise! [island and rose emoji]," the caption read.

One person not included in the carousel was franchise mainstay Wells Adams, who will perform his familiar role as show bartender but will also serve as master of the rose ceremonies.

The absence did not go unnoticed by Wells himself, who quipped in the comments section, "Did you guys lose my picture?" He also included a crying emoji.