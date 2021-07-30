Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from July 2021: Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Kathy Hilton & More

Kyle Richards recently raved about the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. The Beverly Hills Housewife said, "This Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, I have it on right now. I love putting this on because it gets rid of any water weight and I do work out every single day. I'm always trying hard to look my best and this makes me feel better about my waist and it makes me very aware of my posture, which I love. I just try to keep this on, especially if I have a bathing suit day coming up, it makes me feel better in my bathing suit."

Kyle isn't the only one who's a fan of this waist trimmer. It has 30,200+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.