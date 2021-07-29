2020 Tokyo OlympicsBenniferKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Why Joshua Jackson Is Against a Dawson's Creek Revival

Dr. Death star Joshua Jackson isn't down with the idea of a reboot for Dawson's Creek, the show that launched him to international fame. Find out why.

By Corinne Heller Jul 29, 2021 6:40 PMTags
TVJoshua JacksonNostalgiaPeacockNBCU
Watch: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Joshua Jackson does not want to wait for a Dawson's Creek revival. In fact, he doesn't want one at all.

The 43-year-old actor, who launched to international fame after making his debut as Pacey on the WB show 23 years ago, was asked about the idea of a televised Dawson's Creek reunion special—reminiscent of the Friends one that aired in May on HBO Maxor a revival—similar to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That....

"I don't know why you'd want to [bring it back]," Jackson told fashion publication Mr Porter about his former series, one of the most popular teen shows of all time, in an interview published Thursday, July 29. "Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey's back hurts. I don't think we need that update."

photos
Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek Reunion Pics That Will Make You Cry!

Dawson's Creek depicted the drama-filled lives of a group of angsty teens-turned-young adults. Pacey and James van der Beek's main character Dawson were constantly caught in a love triangle with Katie Holmes' Joey and its conclusion on the series finale stirred mixed reactions among fans. The show also starred now-Emmy winning and Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams' whose character Jen's fate also caused controversy.

Columbia Tristar Television

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize "Seductive" Video

2

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her 25-Year-Old Child is Transgender

3

Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

In 2019, when asked at a Television Critics Association event about a possible Dawson's Creek revival, show creator Kevin Williamson said, "We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline."

He continued, "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it."

Karen Kuehn/Peacock

After Dawson's Creek ended its six-season run 2003, Jackson went on to star on the shows Fringe and The Affair, the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere and most recently, the new limited Peacock crime drama series Dr. Death, in which he plays a real-life physician who is serving a life sentence for intentionally injuring a patient in a botched spinal surgery.

But some fans will always associate the actor with one particular role.

"How good is Dr Death? I finished it last night," tweeted one of them on July 25. "Pacey is great."

(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize "Seductive" Video

2

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Her 25-Year-Old Child is Transgender

3

Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

4

Kristen Bell Admits Her Daughter's Name Is a "Bummer" Amid Pandemic

5

This Interview With Suni Lee's Dad Is Guaranteed to Win Your Heart