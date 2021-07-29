See Jared Leto's Jaw-Dropping House of Gucci Transformation in First Movie Posters

Jared Leto has done it again.
The 49-year-old actor is unrecognizable in character in a new poster for the upcoming biographical crime film House of Gucci. Leto plays Paolo Gucci, a former Gucci design chief and grandson of fashion company founder Guccio Gucci.
"I played Paolo Gucci and it was a complete transformation. which I enjoyed a lot," Leto told Entertainment Tonight in May. "It was about five hours of prosthetics every morning and really just a journey to bring this character to life."
In the new movie, the actor, who also showcased a new look for his Oscar-winning role in the 2013 movie Dallas Buyers Club, appears alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in prison for arranging the 1995 murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, another one of Guccio's grandsons, Paolo's cousin and company heir, who is played by Adam Driver in the film. Patrizia, dubbed the Black Widow, was released from jail in 2016.
Other cast members include Al Pacino as Guccio's father Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Aldo's brother and Maurizio's dad Rodolfo Gucci, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Camille Cottin as Maurizio's girlfriend Paola Franchi and Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren.
House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, is set for release on Nov. 24.
