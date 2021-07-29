You Need to See the Denim Hotpants Rihanna Wore During Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Get Cozy While On-Set

This is what you came for.



There certainly wasn't a lack of heat in Miami—considering Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought it all during their latest date night out. The couple was spotted holding hands while in Florida on July 27, just a few days after the rapper's performance at the Rolling Loud Festival.



For his ensemble, A$AP Rocky opted to go with a black T-shirt emblazoned with a green lightning bolt on the front and paired it with all-black pants and black-and-white Vans sneakers.



Now, for Rihanna's outfit, the 33-year-old singer paired a stunning flame-printed blouse with denim hotpants from her Fenty clothing line, complete with black sandals and colorful Fendi bag as an accessory. And all, we have to say is, she's shining bright like a diamond.



The couple's latest snaps captured during their stroll is just the latest glimpse at the two out and about together, living their best romantic lives.