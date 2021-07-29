How Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's "Undeniable" Connection Brought Them Together

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Once upon a time, what happened in Las Vegas, stayed in Las Vegas. But now, with the advent of the internet and social media, it's nearly impossible to keep things private. Just ask Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

According to a source, the Selling Sunset stars enjoyed a date night in Sin City on July 4. The insider tells E! News exclusively that Jason took Chrishell to the ResortsWorld grand opening, where they had dinner together at FUHU, along with their co-stars Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett. The source shares, "The whole group was having a lot fun enjoying their night out, eating, laughing and having drinks together while checking out the new property."

Following their dinner, the group kept the good vibes going at the Ayu Dayclub, where Miley Cyrus threw a "Party in the USA" in honor of the Fourth of July. The insider says this is when Jason and Chrishell took the opportunity to hold hands as they weaved through the crowd.