Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks, January Jones and Kiernan Shipka Reunite for “Mad Women” Night Out

Don Draper who?

Some of Mad Men's leading ladies came together and recounted their reunion on Instagram this Tuesday, July 27. Christina Hendricks, January Jones and Kiernan Shipka all gushed about their evening on their separate profiles, after working alongside each other on the hit AMC show from 2007 to 2015.

The three beautiful women posed for a selfie, with Christina captioning her Instagram, "Before there were even #goodgirls there were these #madwomen! And [InStyle editor-in-chief] @laurabrown99 who's a madwoman in her own right. what a beautiful catch-up and dinner ladies."

January, who grinned from ear-to-ear in the pic, said, "Girls night! [...] coulda sat there all night ladies, I missed you so. #spritesreunite"

And the youngest of the bunch, who subsequently starred in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, said, "Okay the girls are back!!!"

The female-centric reunion came a month after Christina shared a sexist question she was asking during her time on the show, which took place in a 1960s Manhattan advertisement agency.