Mila Kunis Admits She Regrets "Selfish" Decision to Prevent Ashton Kutcher From Going to Space

Mila Kunis had her own mission in mind when she heard that Ashton Kutcher wanted to join British billionaire Richard Branson for his record-breaking Virgin Galactic flight.
"We get together nine years ago and he was like, 'I have a ticket to go to space,'" she told People via Yahoo. "I was like, 'Oh, OK.' I was like, 'That's fun, have fun.'"
The Just Married actor reportedly purchased his $200,000 ticket in 2012, per Space.com, when the couple started dating. Mila said that after they welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt, in October 2014, Ashton told Mila again that he was "going to space." Mila clearly had an issue with Ashton's space travel bug, telling him, "'That's irresponsible, you cannot have...This is not what you do. You are a father.'"
Their second child, son Dimitri, was born November 2016.
Mila recalled, "I was all so hormonal and I was like, 'You can't, you're going to die. That thing's going to explode and you're going to die—and you're going to leave me with the babies.'"
Thankfully, Ashton came to his senses (at least for the 2021 flight) and realized that leaving earth wasn't the most sensible thing to do for his family. Mila revealed that Ashton returned his ticket "being the sweet man that he was."
"I know I hate it," she said of preventing Ashton's dream from becoming a reality. "Also I'm such [Star Trek fan]. The fact that I didn't let him go into space was so selfish of me, but I was a new mom and I was like, 'You can't leave me and the babies.' And so that's where that decision was made out of."
Mila said that she has since changed her mind, remarking, "I probably would have let him to go space now, but now it's too late."
The That '70s Show actress' revelation about her regret came after Ashton revealed his side of the story to Cheddar News.
"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children," he said on July 14. "So, I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."
But even with Mila's reasoning, it might not actually be too late for his dream to come true. Ashton said "at some point" he "will be going to space."