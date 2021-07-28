Emmanuel Acho Shares His Honest Reaction to Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Rekindled Romance

Watch : Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video

Emmanuel Acho is sharing his honest thoughts about this Bachelor Nation couple.

The 30-year-old host and former NFL player recently opened up about how he really feels about Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's relationship. It was just a few months ago that the pair rekindled their romance after calling it quits following Rachael's controversial past behavior.

Emmanuel even witnessed the dramatic aftermath of Matt and Rachael's split when he hosted After the Final Rose. But despite the couple's rocky road to reconnecting, the retired athlete said he couldn't be more excited to see them back together.

"I'm happy for them and I'm happy for them because I knew that they at least needed to be together in the interim," he told Kaitlyn Bristowe during an interview on her Off The Vine podcast. "And why? Because he fell in love with an individual and was not cognizant of the individual's past actions."