Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Reveal They’re Dating

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are sailing off into the sunset.
Fans of the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset may want to grab a seat (and pop some popcorn), because the two co-stars confirmed they're dating during a romantic rendezvous in Capri, Italy.
Chrishell, Jason and the Selling Sunset crew is currently enjoying a European getaway together, and tons of enviable pics have made their way to social media. However, it's the sweet snap shared on July 28 to Instagram of Chrishell and Jason—showing some major PDA—that has the Internet buzzing.
And as a shout-out to another woman living her best life in Italy alongside her other half—ahem, Jennifer Lopez, of course—Chrishell captioned the post, "The JLo effect."
In fact, Jason tells E! News that his longtime friendship with the real estate agent has recently blossomed into a budding romance. "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," he the celebrity broker shares. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
And those closest to the couple are just as thrilled with the relationship, if not more.
Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, who also stars on the series, commented on her post, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy." The couple's co-star, Mary Fitzgerald, also chimed in with her warmest wishes, writing, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"
News of the romance comes just a little over six months after Chrishell finalized her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. And in a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Chrishell just may have hinted about her new love while sharing her outlook on dating again.
"I hope that everything happens for a reason and you really don't know it at the time," she explained."Right now, here I am and I hope that I could inspire other people. I hope that maybe I can be a beacon of light where it's like, 'You've got this girlfriend. You got this. Your best years are ahead.'"
It looks like the "best years ahead" for the Selling Sunset star starts right now.