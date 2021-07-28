People's Choice Awards 2021 to Air on NBC and E! December 7

NBC and E! fans, get ready to party!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will officially air simultaneously on E! and NBC on Tuesday, December 7. This is the fourth consecutive year the PCAs have been broadcasted to E! fans, but the first time ever that the beloved awards show will also be on NBC.

The pop culture celebration of the year brings together everyone's fan favorite A-listers that are voted on by (who else?) you!. With 44 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture, the annual PCAs are a two-hour party you won't want to miss.

The only awards show entirely decided by fans, the PCAs has honored stars like Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Aniston in a slew of categories including Best New Song, Best Movie Duo, The Social Star, Best On-Screen Chemistry and People's Icon Award.

"The People's Choice Awards' has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone's favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet."