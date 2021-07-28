Kelly Clarkson to Pay Ex Brandon Blackstock Almost $200,000 a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that Kelly Clarkson must pay her ex Brandon Blackstock almost $200,000 per month in spousal and child support, which is less than half of what he had asked for.

A temporary court order handed down Tuesday, July 27, and obtained by TMZ and People states that the Voice coach, singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show must pay her ex $150,000 per month in spousal support as well $45,601 per month in child support, for a total of $195,601 per month, which equals more than $2.3 million a year. Kelly, 39, and Brandon, 44, share daughter River Rose Blackstock, 7, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5.

Attorneys for the former couple had no immediate comment when reached by E! News, which has not obtained the court documents.

Last November, Kelly was awarded primary physical custody of the children. Brandon later sought $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support.

According to TMZ, the recent court filing states that Kelly earns more than $1.5 million per month in income.