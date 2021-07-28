These Jailbirds Turned Newlyweds Struggle to Master Life After Lockup In Shocking Teaser

They may be out of handcuffs, but now these ex-cons have to get used to a ball and chain.

An exclusive sneak peek at season three of Love After Lockup spin-off, Life After Lockup, promises a literal dumpster fire's worth of drama. And no, we're not kidding.

"They found love after lockup. Now they're committed for life," the teaser trailer starts. From lie detector tests to stunted sex lives—and even a few throuples—these eight couples struggle to adjust to married life outside of prison. The addicting docu-series returns on Friday, August 27 as former inmates fight to stay faithful once out of their cells.

Marcelino and Brittany have moved into their dream Las Vegas home, but Brittany's newfound passion to open a halfway house and counsel ex-felons might bankrupt them both. "Money's gone, Marcelino," Brittany mutters. "I feel like a f––king idiot."

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach couple Lacey and Shane ward off cheating allegations after welcoming their daughter Summer. Has Lacey had her eye on other men, or is Shane going behind her back flirting with women? Shane is willing to take a lie detector test to prove his loyalty to his young family...but Lacey barely believes it.