Fencer Kaito Streets Has the Last Laugh After Getting Hit in the Groin During Tokyo Olympics

Fencer Kaito Streets experienced a painful moment during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while trying to protect his sword. See his reaction to the cringe-worthy moment.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 28, 2021 2:10 PM
At least he has a good sense of humor!

Japanese fencer Kaito Streets hilariously took to TikTok on July 27 to share his LOL-worthy reaction to his July 24 fencing match at the Tokyo Olympics. Streets, raised in Redwood City, California, is shown shaking his head as song "Oh No" by Kreepa plays. "When you make it to the Olympics and get hit in the..." Streets wrote.

In the video, he watches back the match against U.S.A. fencer Eli Dershwitz, during which Streets' other sword came into play. Dershwitz comforts Streets as he bends over in pain, and the two friendly competitors continue their event. 

By July 28, the TikTok racked up over 447.6K "likes." The 27-year-old athlete previously cited his inspiration for mastering the art of fencing was due to watching his favorite childhood film. "I loved the lightsabers in Star Wars," Streets said in an official Olympics press statement. "Fencing generally starts with foil, because it is suitable to learn basic techniques, but the coach suggested sabre as soon as he saw my movement." 

Streets proudly represents his "home and host country" of Japan during the Tokyo Olympics. "Ever since I watched my first ever fencing during the 2008 Beijing Olympics on TV; I knew my ultimate goal in life was to compete at the Olympics," he announced via Instagram on April 25.

TikTok

Streets continued, "This journey has been long and I have many people to thank. However this journey is not over yet; I still have a lot of work to do. Thank you for those who supported me thus far. I am looking forward to phase two of this journey."

Hopefully Streets won't suffer any more shots to the groin!

