Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing While Filming Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk is currently receiving medical treatment following an incident on set.
On Tuesday, July 27, the award-winning actor was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while on the set of Better Call Saul, a source close to production confirmed to E! News. According to the insider, Bob is continuing to receive medical care.
According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the 58-year-old star was shooting a scene with other cast members on the Sony Lot in Culver City, Calif. when things took a turn. The outlet reports through production sources that Bob fell down and was immediately surrounded by crew members to receive help.
The Nobody actor was transported to a nearby hospital after crew members called an ambulance around 11:34 a.m., law enforcement sources told TMZ. Additionally, an insider close to Bob explained to the publication that he is still under the care of doctors.
E! News has reached out to the star's reps for additional comment. At this time, the fan-favorite series, which airs on AMC, is filming its sixth season.
Bob has received four Emmy Award nominations in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Better Call Saul, which debuted in February 2015. The series is a spinoff of Breaking Bad, where the actor originated the beloved character.
He got his Hollywood start as a writer for Saturday Night Live and later co-starred with David Cross on HBO's sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David. His film work as an actor has included Steven Spielberg's The Post and Greta Gerwig's Little Women.