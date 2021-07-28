Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Introduce Baby Boy With Emotional Birth Video

Watch : Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East is sharing the golden moments with her baby boy.

The 29-year-old Olympian and her husband Andrew East recently welcomed their second child and first son. At this time, they are keeping his name to themselves.

After the arrival of their newborn, the couple—who are also parents Drew Hazel East, 20 months—exclusively told E! News, "We are absolutely in love with our little man. Drew is so sweet with him—you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

Fast forward to a week later and the former gymnast is giving fans an even closer look at her baby boy's debut.

The pair shared never-before-seen footage on YouTube of the special moments they had before and after they welcomed their bundle of joy.

"It's game time," Andrew told the camera, as he was dressed in medical gear. "Shawn just walked back to the OR. I feel terrible, like so nervous...I can't imagine how she's feeling. She'll be meeting the baby boy here in 30 minutes."