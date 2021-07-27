Caitlyn Jenner Reflects on Her Olympic Journey in New Trailer for Netflix's Untold

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

You may think you know the truth behind the greatest moments in sports history, but it may be time to think again.

On Tuesday, July 27, Netflix released a captivating new trailer for their latest docu-series, Untold. The upcoming series, which premieres on August 10, will unpack pivotal sports stories over the course of five, in-depth parts.

And, as the just-released trailer teased below, Caitlyn Jenner will play a major role in Untold, as she will reflect on her Olympic journey and past struggles with identity. "I spent my entire life hiding," she noted to the camera. "I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who took home the decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics, shared that she was transgender in April 2015. Several months later, she reintroduced herself to the world as Caitlyn.