Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Break Up After 9 Years of Marriage

Divorce appears to be best for Lindsie Chrisley.

On Tuesday, July 27, the former Chrisley Knows Best star announced on Instagram that she is divorcing Will Campbell.

"While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her social media followers. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

The podcast host added, "Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead and a fresh space with the move this week. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we work through this challenging time for our family."

E! News has learned Lindsie will be opening up about her decision on the July 29 episode of the Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Kailyn Lowry.