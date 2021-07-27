Carissa Moore Makes Olympic History With First-Ever Surfing Gold Medal

Hawaiian surfer Carissa Moore is the first woman to win gold in surfing at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old U.S. athlete took home the top prize on July 27, edging out South Africa's Bianca Buitendag for the Olympic gold medal. The event lasted three days at Tsurigasaki Beach in Japan, about 40 miles from Tokyo, where the competitors faced rough waters due to Tropical Storm Nepartak.

This is the first time that surfing has been included at the Summer Olympics. On the men's side, Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira earned the gold medal.

Moore broke down in tears on her surf board after the final buzzer sounded, and then blew a kiss to her fans at the shore, according to The New York Times.

"I feel super blessed, super fortunate. It's been an incredible experience," Moore said after her win, per Olympics.com. "It's been a crazy couple of days, a little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here."