Lucy Liu Sets the Record Straight on Charlie's Angels Dispute With Bill Murray

Bosley and his angels might not have as tight a bond as previously thought.

Lucy Liu finally addressed rumors that she and her Charlie's Angels co-star, Bill Murray, didn't get along on set.

Twenty years after she played crime-fighter Alex, Liu opened up on the L.A. Times' Asian Enough podcast about how she "stood up for myself" after Murray started to "hurl insults" on the set of the 2000 film.

She recalled that the cast started to rehearse one particular scene that took place in the agency. She said the cast had taken the weekend to rework the scene, and Murray was not able to come because he had to attend "some family gathering."

"So it was everyone else, and we just made the scene more fluid," she shared, noting that she "had the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating at that time."

She alleged, "As we're doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won't get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he's looking straight at me.'"