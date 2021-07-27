Meet the Potential Suitors Vying for Next Bachelorette Michelle Young's Heart

As the end of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette approaches, it's time to get excited for Michelle Young to take the reins.

This fall, viewers will watch the elementary school teacher, who was Matt James' runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor, embark on a journey to find love. And, on Monday, July 26, ABC teased the group of men who are in the running to compete for Michelle's heart.

"Surprise," the network teased on Facebook. "Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette."

It's safe to say we're already smitten with this handsome crop of potential suitors. For starters, the state of New Jersey is well represented thanks to the dashing Eric and Olumide. We also couldn't love Canadian Christopher G.'s photo more, thanks to his warm smile and scenic backdrop.

And that's just three of our personal favorites, wait until you see all 35 possible contenders!