The Best Brands for Hybrid Workwear Staples

If the thought of going back to the office is giving you mixed emotions, you're not alone. Although we're excited to see our co-workers IRL and not through a tiny box on our screens, we are hesitant about ditching the hoodies, pajama pants and fuzzy slippers that have become an integral part of our WFH situation over the past year. While we are anticipating a bout of separation anxiety with our sweatsuits, we are excited to get dressed up again even if it's only for a few days of the workweek.

Given the way we work has changed so much over the past year, the way we dress for the office is also going to change as we navigate splitting our working hours between the office and home. Recently, the term "hybrid workwear" has been thrown around to label this new way of dressing, and we're here for it. Think less starchy and uncomfortable outfits and more casual yet office-appropriate styles that you won't rush home to take off.